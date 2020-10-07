A plan to literally take the money and run fell short early Monday morning in El Campo.
Whether it was a bad plan or just a particularly sturdy ATM isn’t known at this point, but the police search continues.
“There are at least three suspects,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said Monday, adding the would-be electronic bank busters were driving a pickup truck stolen in North Houston.
What brought them to El Campo to try grabbing an entire ATM machine and why they picked the one at New First National Bank, 205 E. Calhoun, isn’t known.
“They did not get the ATM nor any money,” Urban said, adding they did manage to inflict an estimated $6,000 in damage to the machine.
Apparently deciding not to try their luck anymore, the thieves opted to flee and abandon the pickup truck just a few blocks later.
The suspects remain at large with El Campo investigators on the hunt for them.
If you know anything about this crime, or if you saw anything suspicious in the early morning hours Monday, the El Campo Police Department would like to hear from you. Call them at 979-543-3363.
If you’d rather not give your name, call the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477. Callers to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line may qualify for a cash reward.
