Many disability accommodations, including wheelchair ramps, accessible restrooms and sign language interpreters became available in workplaces due to the passage of the American with Disabilities Act in 1990. Last month marked the 30 year anniversary since this legislation was passed, and to celebrate, employment resource Workforce Solutions will be hosting a seminar to educate business owners about employing people with disabilities.
The “Navigating the Workplace for People with Disabilities” seminar is free and will be held online on Aug. 11. Workforce Solutions and the Texas Workforce Commission’s Vocational Rehabilitation Services work together for the state’s employment outreach efforts and have hosted similar educational seminars in the past.
The event will last about two hours and feature a speech from Kimberly King – a business relations coordinator for VRS – and a segment for attendee questions.
“We like to focus on what people can do, not what people can’t do,” Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast Strategic Planning Manager Michelle Castrow said. “That is an opportunity for us to remind people that individuals with disabilities are valuable members of the workforce.”
Unemployment is a problem that has been intensified by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Texas’ June unemployment rate for people with disabilities was 17.6 percent, while it was 11.1 percent for those without a disability, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
“People with disabilities can even have an edge in many regards, because they’re used to adapting,” Lisa Givens said. “Look at how we’ve adapted through the COVID-19 pandemic. Most people with disabilities have been learning to adapt with outside barriers all along.”
Although about 1.5 million Texans between the primary working age range of 21 to 64 have a disability, employers can be hesitant to hire these job seekers. Often employers fear accommodating an employee’s disability would be expensive or difficult, Givens said.
“In reality, most accommodations cost less than $50, and a majority of accommodations are really less than $500 and are just a one-time cost,” Givens said.
Employers who hire workers with disabilities or add accommodations to their businesses can receive tax benefits. The Work Opportunity Tax Credit, the Disabled Access Credit and the Architectural/Transportation Tax Deduction are examples.
The ADA’s 30th anniversary was on July 26. The legislation, passed due to the year-long protesting efforts of activists – many with disabilities them-selves – prevents discrimination against people with disabilities concerning access to employ-ment, transportation, govern-ment services and more.
Many things have changed since the ADA was passed, but improvements could still be made, Givens said.
“Culturally, societally we need to do a better job of understanding what it means to have a disability, and as an employer, providing support to people with disabilities,” she added. “That’s a lot of what this seminar is geared toward.”
Castrow estimates about 40 to 50 individuals will tune in to the seminar, but hopes more will register.
“Because it is online, it doesn’t matter where you (are),” she said. “You get to take advantage of the online learning, of the information that’s being presented.”
The seminar will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 11. To register visit Eventbrite.com/e/navigating-the-workplace-for-people-with-disabilities-tickets-113826720786.
