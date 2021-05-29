Wharton County residents are invited to El Campo’s Memorial Day observances on Monday honoring the sacrifices of Wharton County’s veterans.
The first will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31 in the El Campo Community Cemetery, 299 Jesse off the West Loop.
Lawn chairs are suggested for this outdoor event.
No information on speakers at the Community Cemetery event was available at press time.
El Campo American Legion Craig-Harris Post 251’s event is 11 a.m. Monday, May 31 on the Legion grounds, Armory Road at Hwy. 71 South. The observance includes an honor guard, the laying of a ceremonial wreath and flowers for veterans fallen in combat or who have now succumbed to the ravages of time. Taps will be played and a 21-gun salute offered.
Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus members are also scheduled to participate in the event.
The keynote speaker will be the former executive director of the Houston Holocaust Museum. Susan Myers, retired from the museum after 15 years, is currently the president of the Association of Holocaust Organizations, an international group dedicated to education, remembrance and research.
Myers is from Hallettsville and is a former teacher for Boling and Van Vleck ISDs. She is also an executive director for the Blinn College Foundation, Blinn College alumni and friends association in Brenham.
Volunteers from the Legion, VFW and DAV posts along with area Boy Scouts traditionally place a small flag on servicemens’ and servicewomens’ graves this weekend honoring that former soldier, sailor, airman or marine for their time in uniform, and for some, the life they gave in defense of the nation.
That effort started Friday at all area cemeteries including Garden of Memories, Oaklawn, Holy Cross, St. Andrew’s, La Colonia, Payne, Hahn, the Lutheran cemetery as well as grave sides in Taiton, Nada, Lakeview and Glen Flora.
