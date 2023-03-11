Money was the central focus for El Campo trustees last session, with expenses for student laptops and campus central air coming due. The 2023 school board election was canceled with no posts challenged.

Board members unanimously approved a $153,750 bid from Trafera of St. Paul,Minn., covering 750 student laptops. ECISD issues laptops to students when they start at the middle and high schools, one that stays with them until they change schools. Seniors are normally allowed to either purchase, or are given, their laptops after graduation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.