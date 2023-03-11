Money was the central focus for El Campo trustees last session, with expenses for student laptops and campus central air coming due. The 2023 school board election was canceled with no posts challenged.
Board members unanimously approved a $153,750 bid from Trafera of St. Paul,Minn., covering 750 student laptops. ECISD issues laptops to students when they start at the middle and high schools, one that stays with them until they change schools. Seniors are normally allowed to either purchase, or are given, their laptops after graduation.
Trafera was chosen over El Campo Computer Center and CDW-G of Vernon Hills Ill., who submitted bids of $179,250 and $173,250 respectively.
Trustees unanimously approved a contract for Polasek Construction to install classroom fan coil units at the El Campo High School Academic Building as well as Hutchins Elementary’s A and B Halls after it proved cumbersome for the district to do in-house.
“Our guys tried to do two and it was so labor and time intensive, they were tied up and nothing else was getting done. So we contracted out and the initial company we contracted to was in Stafford and they came out and did three and it was $8,000 per unit ... (Polasek) was able to do it for $3,800 a unit,” Operations Director Mark Freeman said. Polasek’s bid was chosen over the firm out of Stafford that quoted ECISD at $7,980 per unit.
The district has 79 units to install meaning an instillation cost just north of $300,000.
Board members unanimously canceled the May 6 school board election for Positions 6 and 7, as only the incumbents chose to run. Anthony Dorotik and Susan Nohavitza will continue serving as Positions 6 and 7 respectively for another three years.
El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan was approved for another three-year contract, set to end in 2026, at a salary of $185,658 annually, as well as a $600 per month vehicle allowance as well as a $200 per month communications allowance.
