Someone is stealing charity resale donations and it’s far more than just a simple theft, officials say.
Taking away those items hurts disabled residents as much as it causes a store loss, according to Second Time Around Manager Crystal Munoz.
The store provides clients with the sense of purpose a job brings as well as the organization with funding for everything from special client outings and activities to pay checks and even group homes.
“Last week we were down on having enough (to put out on the floor),” Munoz said. “When they take all the donations, we struggle to be able to put enough (new items) out.”
The 1825 N. Mechanic store staff reported an estimated $500 in donations, variety unknown, were stolen between 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 and 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.
“We’ve got a lot of cameras out now,” Munoz told the Leader-News, adding they were initially placed to address citizens using the donation site as a dumping ground.
There’s a good chance that multiple angles of the thief or thieves in action was captured and has been shared with El Campo police.
The case in under investigation, ECPD Lt. Russell Urban said Tuesday, adding the severity of the charge will depend on the value of items. Officers, he added, routinely patrol the area augmenting the effect of the security cameras.
The case remained open as of press time.
Second Time Around Resale is a charity organization with seven developmentally-disabled workers on site each day. “It gives them a job with a paycheck and working skills,” Munoz said, adding the company also has group homes as a living option for clients and other centers that offer activities for those unable to work.
Resale shop sales pay for those efforts.
“People are coming in at all hours of the night and going through the boxes and bags from people bring donations on the weekend,” Munoz said.
Donations are still needed, every week, she said.
Monday store employees were busy sorting tubs and bags, clearing what was not usable (the torn and heavily soiled clothing or completely destroyed items some people offer) from that which can go on the floor.
There’s not as much as there was a few weeks ago during the holiday season. Some of it, Christmas decorations, are caught between too late for seasonal display and being a quality item to offer.
The work is done with a focused effort by the clients lined up at tables, heads down and focused on the items three tubs available.
It would help tremendously if donors would use the donation boxes, but Munoz said, “Most don’t put their stuff in boxes during the weekend.”
The boxes with the one-way slides on doors, however, help protect donations from would-be thieves. They are checked and emptied even on weekends by store staff.
“There’s so much theft,” Munoz said.
Anyone who may know anything about theft at the Second Time Around Store is urged to contact the El Campo Police at 979-543-5311.
