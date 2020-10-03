Louise schools welcomed students back Tuesday for in-person education after discontinuing the COVID-19-era remote learning program due to low student performance and participation.
“I really think it is going to be a worry off the shoulders of our teachers and our parents, who were trying to help students with remote learning,” LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said. “It’s going to be a real positive for our kids, because they’re back in school and they’re getting the help that they need.”
LISD administrators decided, after a discussion with the school board, to end the remote learning program after completing the first grading period of the 2020-2021 school year. Several students who were learning remotely had a grade of 10 or 15 out of 100 in at least one of their classes.
Louise ISD provided online and in-person options to students due to the coronavirus pandemic since the school year began on Aug. 19.
About 25 percent of LISD students were enrolled in remote learning at the start of the school year. Louise Elementary had the highest number of online education students, at about 31 percent. Exactly 20 percent of students at Louise High School and about 24 percent at Louise Junior High were learning remotely before returning in person Tuesday.
LISD currently has 503 students enrolled. Being a smaller district, classes were easily reorganized to accommodate the added in-person students while following COVID-19 safety practices.
“Thankfully we have smaller class sizes, so welcoming our kids back is possible,” Oliver said. “We’re still doing as much as we can to social distance. We’re wearing masks. Limiting movement at the elementary, especially.”
LISD has not had any COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year, as of Sept. 27, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The district still has a plan in place should remote learning be needed during an outbreak of COVID-19 at the district, submitting the plan to the Texas Education Agency in September.
Students are still required to wear masks while on campus, except when participating in some activities and while socially distanced in class.
“There will be times while playing football, in the band, volleyball, cheerleading, etc. where students will be in close proximity without a mask,” Oliver said. “I think the parents are aware of that, and the students are comfortable with doing that, and so we’re going to support it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.