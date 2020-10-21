Two Louise ISD students have contracted COVID-19 and are at home quarantining, district officials say, but the rest of the district has been able to avoid the virus so far.
The students tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, after a family member was exposed to the virus.
“Obviously, we used disinfectants and did all of the appropriate cleaning,” Louise ISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said. “It just so happened that disinfecting was on rotation for that very same day, so before we even found out the students tested positive, we had disinfected everything.”
The students are in grades seventh through 12th, according to Department of State Health Services Oct. 13 data, and no staff have contracted the virus since the school year began on Aug. 19.
“The two students transferred in from a neighboring district, and their family realized that the father had potentially been exposed,” Oliver said. “They very quickly pulled the kids out of school and everybody got tested.”
The students who tested positive are currently quarantining at home, Oliver said, and other students have not displayed symptoms so far.
“Our rules and the guidance from CDC is that if you have symptoms, you need to stay home,” Oliver said. “If you don’t have symptoms, there’s really no point.”
The CDC recommends quarantining for 14 days if you have had physical contact or shared food with someone who tested COVID-19 positive. Quarantining is also recommended if you have come in “close contact,” or being within six feet of someone with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes, of someone who has tested positive. The TEA’s definition includes the adage that the individuals violate close contact if they aren’t wearing masks.
LISD students over the age of 10 are required to wear masks on campus, in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide mask order.
LISD currently has 503 students enrolled. The district provided a mix of remote and in-person education until Sept. 29, when the district’s online learning program was discontinued due to low student performance.
About 25 percent of LISD students were enrolled in remote learning at the start of the school year.
El Campo ISD, which has about 3,600 students enrolled, has had a total of six staff and 23 student COVID-19 cases, according to DSHS.
ECISD and LISD have reported zero cases with an on-campus source of infection. Up until the week of Oct. 13, LISD had no COVID-19 cases to report since the start of the school year on Aug. 19.
If the COVID-19 positive students end up being required to quarantine for an extended period of time, LISD teachers still have the option of offering assignments remotely.
“Their teachers are working with them in anyway they need to work with them,” Oliver said. “That’s the beauty of being in our small community. The teachers are able to reach out to the kids and vice versa.”
