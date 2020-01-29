There’s no need to be all shook up, El Campo Chamber of Commerce officials say, the announcement of who will be the Citizen of the Year comes Thursday.
The annual lifetime achievement award highlights festivities at the El Campo Civic Center. The event kicks off with a social hour and silent auction at 6 p.m. Dinner follows at 7 p.m. with Elvis impersonator Vince King providing entertainment.
The Achiever of the Year will also be announced.
The identity of the Citizen of The Year is always a closely-guarded secret, El Campo Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Munos said. “Some have worked behind the scenes quietly event after event, others have rallied for causes and been an inspiration to others. Most have been on both sides.”
Retired teacher Dottie Collins was selected as the 2018 Citizen of the Year.
Limited tickets are still available today. Contact the chamber at 979-543-2713 if interested in attending.
