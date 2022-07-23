Missing booster funds returned

Stolen Ricebird athletic booster funds were repaid in full Thursday, prompting the district to drop charges against the lone suspect.

“The case has been resolved,” El Campo School Superintendent Bob Callaghan told the Leader-News Thursday, adding the district considers the matter now closed.

