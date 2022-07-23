Stolen Ricebird athletic booster funds were repaid in full Thursday, prompting the district to drop charges against the lone suspect.
“The case has been resolved,” El Campo School Superintendent Bob Callaghan told the Leader-News Thursday, adding the district considers the matter now closed.
In excess of $2,500 in booster club funds generated from football program and buttons sales had not been turned in by the seller throughout the course of the last Ricebird variety football season. No exact amount has been released.
Earlier, Callaghan said the district had tried unsuccessfully to collect the missing funds before making a criminal complaint to the El Campo Police Department.
Detectives there had just began investigating, starting with the person ECISD suspected of the crime.
“The detective assigned has a lot to do and find out,” ECPD Lt. Russell Urban said earlier this week.
The police department has not officially announced the investigation’s end.
El Campo ISD had faced crimes involving its activity accounts before, with one in 2011 over an estimated $85,000 missing that ended with a civil suit and an insurance settlement for far less. A theft in 2006 was resolved with the return of the missing funds and a criminal conviction for the person responsible.
Any one with any information on a crime against the district should contact El Campo Police 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.