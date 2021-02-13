Hours before the candidate filing deadline several people issued challenges to incumbent district council members.
More were possible as there were still three hours left in the filing period when the Leader-News went to press Friday.
In District 2 (west of South Wharton Street and south of the railroad tracks), long-time incumbent Gloria Harris will face two challengers as of press time – Blanca E. Petty, cosmetology instructor and El Campo ISD substitute, and Thomas Coblentz is project manager for Polasek Construction.
In District 4 (north of West Norris Street and West of North Wharton Street including El Campo Middle School area) Russell A. Hrncir, a technical communicator for Shoppa’s Farm Supply, will vie against John Hancock Jr.
Uncontested as of press time was District 1 incumbent Anisa Longoria Vasquez who represents the area mainly east of North Mechanic and District 3 incumbent David Hodges representing the area bounded to the north by West Norris Street, to the east by North Mechanic Street and to the south by the railroad tracks.
Look for updates on the Leader-News Facebook and up coming Wednesday edition.
