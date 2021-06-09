That familiar buzz and bite are signs that mosquito season in Texas is here, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife entomologist.
Sonja Swiger, a College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Entomology associate professor in Stephenville, said temperature and type of water available, such as clear floodwater in ditches as opposed to stagnant puddles are all contributing factors to what type of mosquito is visiting you and your family.
The annual mosquito boom
Rainfall, especially with multiple storm systems that have saturated and flooded areas around the state, can significantly contribute to a boom in mosquito populations, Swiger said.
“People are seeing, and should expect to see, quite a bit more mosquito activity in the next days and weeks,” she said. “Our focus is going to be disease carriers that typically become a problem in late summer and early fall. However, all this rain has created plenty of habitat for floodwater and container species.”
Swiger divides mosquitoes into these three categories – floodwater, container and stagnant – and they typically emerge in the order related to the breeding environment they prefer.
“Mosquitoes come in waves and can overlap as the season progresses,” she said.
First wave: floodwater mosquitoes
Floodwater mosquitoes are the first to emerge after rain events, Swiger said.
Floodwater mosquito larvae emerge quickly after water becomes available. Eggs are placed there by females and wait for water, sometimes two to five years before rainfall reaches them depending on the species, Swiger said.
Floodwater mosquitoes are typically larger and are aggressive. These types of mosquitoes are often the persistent biters from dawn to dusk, Swiger said.
“Any location that is holding water, even in grassy areas, could be a breeding ground,” she said.
Females lay more eggs in the moist soil around puddles, and either more larvae emerge, or they will go dormant and wait for water to return. Subsequent rains can wash larvae downstream, but can also trigger dormant mosquito eggs.
Second wave: container mosquitoes
Container mosquitoes, which include the Aedes species identified by its black and white body and white striped legs, typically emerge next.
Female mosquitoes lay eggs in anything holding water – from tires, buckets and wheelbarrows to gutters, unkempt pools and trash cans. They prefer clearer, fresher water, and females are constantly looking for good breeding sites.
Container mosquitoes like Aedes are daytime feeders, but can be opportunistic at nighttime when large groups of people gather, Swiger said.
“Anytime after a rain, it is good to make a round on the property to look for anything that might be holding water,” she said.
Third wave: Culex mosquitoes
Culex, a mosquito species that prefers stagnant pools of water with high bacteria content, typically emerge as waters recede and dry summer conditions set in.
They are the disease carriers that concern the public and health officials, Swiger said.
In rural areas, bogs, pooled creek beds or standing water in large containers such as barrels, trash cans or wheelbarrows can make a good habitat for Culex.
“It’s difficult to predict when or where these mosquitoes might become a problem,” she said. “Widespread heavy rain makes it even more difficult to predict.”
How to repel mosquitoes from yourself, children and pets
Reducing mosquito numbers in your location and the use of spray repellents are a good start when it comes to protecting yourself from bites, Swiger said. Covering exposed skin with long-sleeved shirts and long pants help as well.
Anecdotal evidence exists that alternatives like essential oils repel mosquitoes, Swiger said. Spatial repellent devices like Thermacell are popular, however some people may balk at the chemical particles the units emit to create a barrier around a person or space.
Plants like citronella, geraniums, lemongrass, lavender, lantana, rosemary and petunias have been shown to repel mosquitoes, but Swiger said the distribution limits effectiveness for protecting a space. The number of plants and the location among other factors would weigh heavily into their effectiveness.
Candles and other smoke-based repellents fall into a similar category as plants, Swiger said.
“Protecting yourself with any spray-on, CDC-approved repellent like DEET, picaridin or lemon eucalyptus oil is my best recommendation anytime you go outside for an extended period,” she said. “Personal protectants are the only certainty against bites.”
Pets should be removed from areas with mosquito infestations and small children should not be taken outdoors for long periods if mosquitoes are an issue. Spray products should be used sparingly on them, especially babies. There are age restrictions for most repellents; no repellents on babies less than two months old and do not use lemon of eucalyptus oil on children three and under.
How to control, prevent mosquitoes
Controlling mosquitoes after widespread, heavy rains is difficult because their habitat can be so unpredictable, Swiger said. Container mosquitoes are a bit easier – remove the habitat by dumping the water or treat the water with granular or dunk larvicides.
Sprays or barrier treatments that kill adult mosquitoes are another option, but effectiveness is limited, Swiger said. Products that homeowners can apply only last 24 hours. Professionals can apply longer-lasting barrier products – typically pyrethroid-based or organic products – but their effectiveness degrades with time.
“Some cities and counties do a pretty good job staying on top of mosquito control, but it can be an overwhelming task, and weather can hinder effectiveness,” she said. “The best thing to remember is to protect yourself when outdoors for extended periods, reduce breeding sites as much as possible in your space and then be mindful of areas nearby that might become problematic.”
– Adam Russell is a communication specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.