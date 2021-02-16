A deputy sheriff who lost his life to the COVID-19 virus received a posthumous salute last week from State Senator Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham.
The family of Wharton County Deputy Raul “Roy” Gomez of Wharton gathered Feb. 5 in front of the sheriff’s department memorial to receive a senate resolution honoring Gomez’ service.
“Unfortunately, Roy Gomez met with an untimely death from a virus that is so very cruel,” Kolkhorst said. “And it can pick any one to be cruel to.”
Gomez died Oct. 26, 2020 at a Sugar Land hospital due to complications associated with the coronavirus. He had been hospitalized for several weeks prior to his death.
Gomez joined WCSO as a correctional officer in 2008 before working his way up to patrol duty.
“He was really a great guy,” Sgt. Scott Grosser told the Leader-News when it reported Gomez’ death. “He was a valuable part of our team. He got along well with everybody. He was a hard worker. He was dedicated. He was dedicated to his family and to this department.”
Gomez and his wife Karla have two children, Aaron James and Joshua Adam Gomez.
Although Gomez wanted to go into law enforcement immediately after graduating high school, he was persuaded initially to seek another career. He enrolled in a mechanics school and began work in that field before taking a job as a security guard and enrolling in the Wharton County Junior College Police Academy.
“When I first met him, he had already started law enforcement education,” Karla Gomez said at the ceremony. “Then he said ‘no’, I think I want to go into mechanics. (Later) he decided his passion was really in law enforcement, so he came back and finished and became a (deputy).”
All of them were dressed in blue to honor Gomez during the brief ceremony.
