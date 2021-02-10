The possibility of a hard freeze next week returned to Wharton County’s forecast, but is still far from certain.
Preparation, however, is advised, by the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
“Wrap exposed pipes, bring in your plants and make preparations to check on people and pets now, while the weather is warm,” OEM Coordinator Andy Kirkland said Tuesday.
The latest forecast calls for lows to drop into the high 20s Saturday night and only rise into the high 30s on Sunday and Monday.
“Winter weather in southeast Texas is very hard to predict,” Kirkland said. “These forecasts can and will change daily.”
