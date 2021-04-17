Two of the three first-place winners from this year’s Wharton County Youth Fair BBQ Cook-Off held last Saturday placed two years ago, the last time this event was held at the fairgrounds.
In 2020, the cook-off was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it didn’t appear to affect the cooking abilities possessed by Cody Sweat and Nick Tovar Jr., who were among the best cookers in 2019.
This year, Sweat, along with Sweat Hogs teammate Willy Richards, earned first place in the ribs category and was named overall grand champion. They also placed fourth in brisket and fifth in chicken.
Tovar and Galon Mills, who made up the BMY Bar BQ team, took the top place in the chicken category.
“It was crazy windy at times so it’s always great to have an extra pair of hands from another great cook,” said Sweat, who has competed in the cook-off 13 years. “Cooking at this event during the pandemic was great, you can’t beat cooking outdoors on a beautiful day with a great group of guys.”
The windy conditions last Saturday allowed the smell of barbecue to dominate the Wharton County landscape next to Crescent Hall where dozens of judges sat, ate and penciled in their opinions on the food. Judges hailed from the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and the WCYF’s speakers committee.
Tovar said he was still humbled by the 2021 win.
“I was ecstatic to win first-place chicken considering I had ruined any chance of placing in the brisket category because of faulty thermometer on one of my pits. I’ll take any walk across the stage I can get,” Tovar said. “Even though the cook-off had half the amount of teams competing this year, it definitely didn’t stop some of the most competitive teams from showing up to compete,” Tovar said.
Tovar’s brisket cooking mishap was Lane Mangum’s gain, as he scored top honors in the category with his XL BBQ team.
He said it was good to compete against dozens of participants and come out on top.
There were 42 briskets judged, WCYF Cook-Off Director Sandy Valigura said.
The cook-off had more than double that number of participants in the past, but Valigura understood why participation was down.
“We reached out to everyone who competed in the past, but I think it’s because of the situation right now,” Valigura said. “It’s going to come back.”
Frank Brown placed second in the brisket category with S&P Cookers #1, and third with S&P Cookers.
In the chicken category, Brown was second with S&P Cookers #2, and Gary Rodriguez third with Grillers Gone Wild 1.
In ribs, Javier Arredondo with Dirty Chilez 1 was second, and Mangum third with XL BBQ.
“It was an amazing day for everyone who was there,” Mangum said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.