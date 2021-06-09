The prosecution of two alleged killers, a Simonton man whose passenger was killed during a police chase and a Wharton teen who allegedly participated in a deadly robbery, moved forward in Wharton County’s 329th District Court last week.
The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down a single-count murder indictment against 54-year-old Raymond Charles Lights of Simonton and a single count capital murder indictment against 18-year-old Devin Lamont Lott of Wharton.
With the capital murder charge, the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office has the option of seeking the death penalty against Lott or a life prison sentence. No decision has been made public on which route will be taken.
Stakeout Shootout
Lott and three others – Drew Quinonez, 19, Dayton Quinonez, 18 and Devin Garcia, 17, all of El Campo – stand accused of plotting to rob Wharton resident Shane Singleton, 21, who had come to El Campo in hopes of buying an item Feb. 23 after bartering the deal on social media.
Arriving at 704.5 Alvin, Singleton expected to meet a teen he knew. Instead, the arranged deal turned to a robbery and Singleton fought back before being fatally shot.
Arrested May 7, Lott remains in the county jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.
Garcia was arrested March 11 while the two Quinonez teens were arrested March 16. All three remain in county jail in lieu of a $1 million bond each.
You Can’t Outrun
The Long Arm Of The Law
Lights faces up to life in prison, accused of causing the fatal crash April 1 which ended a police chase five miles west of East Bernard.
Fulshear police tried to stop Lights when a license plate reader in the community pinged on his 2003 Hyundai white four-door Sonata, notifying officers Lights had violated his parole in an aggravated robbery case.
That July 16, 1993 crime was putting a knife to a woman’s throat and taking her money. Lights received a 95-year prison sentence in Houston’s 178 District Court for the robbery on Jan. 13, 1994. It wasn’t his first violent offense, yet he made parole.
Lights likely knew that he was going back to prison if stopped. Instead he fled, prompting a high-speed chase which ended outside of East Bernard.
There Lights lost control of the Sonata on a dirt road, rolling and striking an embankment.
Lights was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Sugar Land. His girlfriend, 51-year-old passenger Julia Moreno of Gonzales, was pronounced dead at the scene. Although not ejected from the vehicle, she had not been wearing a seat belt.
Booked into the Wharton County Jail on April 26, Lights remains there as of press time on the murder charge and parole violation.
