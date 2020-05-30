Wharton County’s COVID-19 positive case count continues to grow although confusion reigns as to exactly how many.
Meanwhile, the results of state-ordered testing of nursing homes is still pending.
County officials report 53 positive cases as of Friday, up 11 from two weeks ago. State reports, however, list 57 cases. The county reports 38 recovered cases while the state reports 41.
The disparity, Wharton County Emergency Management Coordidinator Andy Kirkland said, comes from attempts to properly assign positive cases to the appropriate county. All positive tests are assigned to the county where a person lives, even if that is different from the county where the test is conducted.
This is why numbers, at times, vary between county reports and state websites, Kirkland said.
Both information sources agree, no one from Wharton County has died as a result of the coronavirus.
Surfacing this week is a report of seven cases of COVID-19, all already accounted for, in a Wharton nursing home. Caney Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1405 Valhalla Dr. in Wharton, released a statement Tuesday saying, “We have had a total of seven positive COVID cases. We are continuing to follow CDC guidelines and have implemented new procedures within the facility to help stop the spread.”
“There are currently no other employees or residents exhibiting positive symptoms,” according to the release signed by Stephanie Hammond. “I want to assure you that we are taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our residents and staff.”
Wharton County officials continue to urge people to stick with the basics of safety techniques.
“Wash your hands, avoid crowds, wear face coverings when appropriate and use common sense,” Kirkland said.
Masks are highly recommended when people are shopping.
