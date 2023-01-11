Straight On Til Morning

Louise father, Cameron McKay, and his daughter Rylie McKay, experience the hemisphere’s constellations at Louise High School’s gym Monday. The traveling planetarium exhibit, brought in by the school, is a one of the in-school field trips Louise ISD is putting on, allowing presenters and exhibitions into the classroom and skipping the drive to and from the rural district.

It was a night under the stars at Louise ISD, as parents and students enjoyed a visiting planetarium set up in the high school gym.

Around 100 parents and children crawled through an inflatable tunnel to see the stars as a presenter with Mobile Ed Productions of Redford, Mich., taught assembled students about the solar system and constellations, receiving a chorus of cheers when mentioning Pluto, the much maligned dwarf planet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.