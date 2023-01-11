It was a night under the stars at Louise ISD, as parents and students enjoyed a visiting planetarium set up in the high school gym.
Around 100 parents and children crawled through an inflatable tunnel to see the stars as a presenter with Mobile Ed Productions of Redford, Mich., taught assembled students about the solar system and constellations, receiving a chorus of cheers when mentioning Pluto, the much maligned dwarf planet.
Adults and children alike praised the event as entertaining, engaging and informative.
“This is probably my new favorite thing we’ve done here. I’ve been to several things like this at school, even Dinosaur George and this is my favorite. I really liked learning about the sun and seeing Venus without the clouds. I learned that Jupiter was the biggest planet. I really hope we do more stuff like this,” LISD fourth grade student Rylan Whitlock said.
Whitlock was one of the returning students who watched the presenter cast all eight planets onto the inflatable dome and trek through the solar system, stopping off at each of earth’s stellar cousins.
The students and parents got quizzed on factoids about the planets and constellations, with students often beating their parents to the punch, albeit somewhat unfairly.
All Louise students has the chance to attend the event during the school day and, if they wanted, to bring their parents, attend one of a pair of shows at night.
“It’s really great, the outreach is awesome. They’re bringing all these things from museums like you can see in Houston. We’re really lucky that they can bring this stuff here for the kids,” LISD parent Joaquin Vargas said.
Due to COVID-19, school field trips stopped, but traveling exhibitions like this have made a name and school officials said they are eager for more.
“I think Ms. Brittany with Mobile Ed did a fantastic job taking students, parents and community members on a tour of the solar system inside the planetarium,” LISD Elementary Principal Lori Heard said, adding she hoped to have future in-house field trips.
