Wharton County residents are asked to provide input on an area Hazardous Mitigation Plan under development via a survey now online.
The plan under development covers El Campo, Wharton, East Bernard and all of rural Wharton County.
Revised every five years to reflect changes in priorities and progress in local mitigation efforts, the plan identifies natural hazards governmental entities expect to face and develops strategies to reduce risk and build resilience.
Completion and Federal Emergency Management Agency approval of the hazard mitigation plan update ensures the county and its cities remain eligible for pre- and post-disaster funding.
Community input is now being sought to help identify, analyze and prepare for potential hazards afflicting the residents.
The online survey asks residents to share information regarding their exposure to hazards and level of preparedness along with forms of community outreach and the level of general hazard knowledge.
Survey results will be compiled and used to help with planning.
The online survey may be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WhartonCountyHMP.
Following the survey period, a draft Hazard Mitigation Plan update will be available for public review and comment.
