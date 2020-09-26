Two El Campo medical professionals were recognized at an international medical conference this week for their research of a potential COVID-19 treatment.
El Campo Memorial Hospital Pharmacy Director Anita Lewis and Doctor Miguel Sierra Hoffman submitted a project, along with 17 other contributing medical professionals from other hospitals, on COVID-19 treatment research that was presented at the virtual European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases conference.
The ECMH research was selected against 30,000 other submitted projects.
“In 30 years of practice, this is by far the most important academic achievement of our careers that has saved lives,” Hoffman said via an ECMH press release.
Lewis and Hoffman conducted research for the project alongside medical professionals from DeTar Hospital and Citizen’s Hospital, both in Victoria, and the Republic of Honduras Hospital.
One of the ECMH team members, Honduran critical care specialist Fernando Valerio, presented the team’s project Friday morning in Basel, Switzerland. The conference was available for virtual viewing, and took place Wednesday through Friday.
The ECMH team’s treatment – dubbed “Catracho,” an acronym of the treatment’s protocols – showed promising results after the research team tested the effectiveness of the drug Dexamethasone, a type of steroid used to reduce inflammation. The Catracho treatment calls for a mix of anti-inflammatory medications, anticoaculants and other treatments.
“Due to the ‘Catracho’ protocols set early in the COVID pandemic, El Campo Memorial Hospital had a 95 percent positive patient outcome and low mortality rate,” according to the press release.
The British Scientific Group of Oxford University also reported success using Dexamethasone as a COVID-19 treatment, according to ECMH.
“Their results show for the first time a medication that reduced mortality, which we had already been using since March,” Hoffmann said.
“In other words, El Campo Memorial Hospital was ahead of the discovery by two full months. Just this is historic for a rural hospital.”
The team co-authored a paper on the Catracho treatment, which is close to the Honduran word ‘catrocho’ meaning ‘fearless’ and was an added nod to the Honduran researchers involved.
The manuscript is expected to be published in a research journal in mid-October.
“This is a big deal,” Hoffman said. “All the accomplishments made by our small rural hospital. El Campo Memorial Hospital physicians and staff did an excellent job taking care of patients.”
