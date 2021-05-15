Local students finished the last period of state testing this week with only two weeks left in the current school year.
State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness and end-of-course assessments were administered to local students beginning May 4 and ending Thursday, May 13. U.S. history, Algebra, biology and reading were among the subjects students were tested on during this period. STAAR exams were also given in April, and end-of-course tests were held in December.
Students took STAAR tests through an online platform this year, as part of the Texas Education Agency’s plan to move school districts to completely online STAAR testing by the 2022-2023 school year.
“Both the teachers and students have done an exemplary job acclimating to a new testing environment and being patient as the minor issues have been resolved,” El Campo ISD Instructional Technology Specialist Chris Skinner said.
For the current school year, in light of the ongoing pandemic, TEA lifted requirements to hold back fifth and eighth grade students who don’t meet STAAR requirements. This year’s STAAR testing scores will also not be used to determine district accountability ratings.
Back in April, many fourth, seventh and ninth grade students across the state were unable to log in for their STAAR exams due to an error from a third party test site, the Educational Testing Service.
Tech departments at ECISD and LISD worked to fix the problems, but since the error was on ETS’ end, the Texas Education Agency ultimately allowed schools to dismiss students who couldn’t access their test. ETS eventually resolved the error and testing resumed on Thursday, April 8.
Online STAAR testing has been available to students needing testing accommodations since the 2016-2017 school year.
Public school students in third through 12th grade are required to take STAAR tests in core subjects – reading, writing, math, science and social studies. Elementary and junior high students take two to three STAAR tests per school year, while high school students must pass five end-of-course STAAR tests to graduate.
In March 2020, schools closed for part of the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of the month, Gov. Greg Abbott canceled STAAR testing for the 2019-2020 school year.
The 2020-2021 school year will end on May 27 for ECISD, May 18 for LISD and May 21 St. Philip Catholic Schools. (Please look to future editions for more information on this topic.)
