Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
August Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Jose Augustine Perez-Prado, 63, of 503 Marion in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on June 21. Perez has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions in Wharton County as well as felony DWI convictions on Jan. 23, 2004 and Nov. 10, 2015, both in Wharton County.
• Guadalupe Ramos, 18, of 612 Alamo in El Campo for deadly conduct on June 1. He allegedly fired a shot from a handgun in the direction of a home.
• Crystal Kay Rodriguez, 37, of 13053 Hwy. 71 South in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Nov. 18 and Dec. 14, 2019, respectively, and a single count of possession of a controlled substance on May 27.
Rodriguez allegedly had and attempted to sell more than a gram of methamphetamine in both of the 2019 cases. She also stands accused of being in possession of less than a gram of methamphetamine in the 2020 case.
• Raymond Longoria Rueda Jr., 38, of 2211 Trey in Needville for family violence on July 5. He allegedly choked a woman.
The indictment notes that this offense took place during the COVID-19 pandemic and requests enhanced punishment as a result.
• Devante Deon Ruffin AKA Kourtney Ruffin AKA Kourtney Dash, 27, of 330 Acme Court in Houston for identity theft on Dec. 1, 2018.
• Arthur Saucedo, 17, of 1112 Thrift in El Campo for theft of a firearm on June 21.
The indictment notes that this offense took place during the COVID-19 pandemic and requests enhanced punishment as a result.
• Manuel Sedillo III, 30, of 214 W. Bell in Wharton for family violence on June 24. He allegedly choked a woman.
The indictment notes that this offense took place during the COVID-19 pandemic and requests enhanced punishment as a result.
• Rojolis Solis, 68, of 953 N. Liberty in El Campo for four counts of theft with two or more previous convictions between June 19 and 23. He allegedly stole merchandise from the same store in each instance.
Solis has three prior misdemeanor theft convictions and a felony conviction for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Oct. 17, 2013.
The indictment notes that this offense took place during the COVID-19 pandemic and requests enhanced punishment as a result.
• Ethan Cord Thieman, 28, of 301 E. Camp in Brazoria for engaging in organized criminal activity on Feb. 20, 2020. He allegedly worked with others to steal property.
• Walter Lee Washington III, 33, of 13189 Vallejo in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on June 15. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamines.
Washington has prior felony convictions for robbery and sexual assault of a child on Dec. 15, 2006 and failure to register as a sex offender on Aug. 12, 2012, all in Wharton County.
In a separate grand jury action, Washington was indicted for possession of a controlled substance on June 8. In that case, he stands accused of having less than a gram of methamphetamines.
• Darelle Laron Williams, 45, of 3509 Gayle in Victoria for possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on June 4. He allegedly had more than five pounds of marijuana and a handgun.
Convicted of possession of marijuana on June 5, 2012, Williams is prohibited from having a firearm at any location other than his home.
Williams has a prior felony conviction for possession of marijuana on June 26, 2012 in Victoria County.
Superseding Indictment
A superceding indictment is one that corrects or adds to a previous indictment. The following was handed down:
• Andrew Jay Marquez, 18, of 907 S. Medina in Lockhart for continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 between Nov. 27, 2016 and Nov. 22, 2018 and sexual assault of a child on Nov. 22, 2018.
