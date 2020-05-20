City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Bryan Hunter Taylor, 21, of 2712 Sue was arrested at 1:11 a.m. Saturday, May 16 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after being stopped in the 300 block of North Mechanic. Police seized a glass pipe, grinder and what police believe was marijuana. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted $1,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Vernard O’Neal Johnson, 36, of 313 CR 245 in Wharton was arrested at 6:42 p.m. Saturday, May 16 for tampering with evidence, evading arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 700 block of Roth. Marijuana and a .40 caliber pistol was seized. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $19,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Ronnald Louis Barrow II, 19, of 711 College was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Saturday, May 16 for unlawfully carrying a weapon, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance after being in the 500 block of Hoskins Broadway. Police seized a 9mm Ruger pistol, bullets and a controlled prescription drug. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $8,250 in bonds and was released the same day.
Cory Carbajal, 41, of 1009 Washington was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Sunday, May 17 for evading arrest with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated third or more offense and driving while license invalid with a previous conviction after being stopped in the 800 block of North Washington. A warrant for driving while intoxicated was served against him as well. Carbajal was sent to county jail the next morning.
Kerry Lee North, 56, of 207 W. Norris was arrested at 11:05 p.m. Sunday, May 17 for evading arrest with a previous conviction and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped in the 200 block of West Calhoun after a chase that started on Bailey. Two warrants for evading arrest with a previous conviction were served against him as well as single counts of possession of a drug paraphernalia, driving while license invalid, failure to control speed, violating a promise to appear, being a bondsman of bond (two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one for tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana). Processed, North was sent to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Domingo Aldape, 61, of 911 E. Hillje was arrested at 4:33 a.m. Monday, May 18 for family violence causing injury after police were called to a disturbance in the 300 block of Higbee. Processed, he was sent to county jail later that day.
Erica G. Gebara, 40, of 501 E. Ave. I was arrested in the same incident as Aldape for family violence causing injury – with a previous conviction in her case. Officers served warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, open alcohol container in a vehicle and theft against Gebara as well. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating the report of more than $1,000 stolen on the grounds of Stripes, 1710 S. Mechanic, between 10 p.m. Friday, May 15 and 9 p.m. Saturday, May 16.
Burglars struck a vehicle in the 1200 block of Emerald Court between 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16 and 11 a.m. Sunday, May 17. A Chanel purse, wallet and its contents were stolen. Loss is estimated at more than $5,000.
A $570 handgun was stolen from an unknown location in June 2019. The report wasn’t filed until Saturday, May 16.
Violence, weapons
An assortment of bullet casings were recovered from a site in the 800 block of Lilly on Thursday, May 14. Police are now trying to determine why the shots were fired.
A disturbance involving a saw and threats occurred in the 1700 block of Lynn around 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14.
Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Roberts around 2 a.m. Sunday, May 17.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Adrian Gonzalo Garcia, 17, of 1415 Hodges Lane in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 2:09 a.m. Sunday, May 17 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $750 bond and was released the same day.
Barry Glenn Dunlap, 41, of 106 Callis in Ganado was arrested by Wharton PD at 2:39 a.m. Monday, May 18 for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle.
Violence, weapons
Robert Jesse Rodriguez, 30, of 810 Empire was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Thursday, May 14 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
