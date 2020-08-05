Louise schools budgeted tightly this year, district leaders say, and as students and teachers prepare to go back to school in exactly two weeks, the school board approved Louise ISD’s preliminary tax rate and budget Monday night.
Trustees voted unanimously to approve the district’s preliminary rates and plan to finalize both on Aug. 17. LISD’s maintenance and operations tax rate for the upcoming year is $1.0547.
This is about a one cent decrease from last year’s rate of $1.06835. LISD does not currently have an interest and sinking rate for debt services.
The school board discussed this year’s budget with Superintendent Garth Oliver and Business Administrator Pam Wagner. The totals budgeted for teacher salaries, student extracurricular travel, campus renovations and other items were reviewed.
This year’s budget was calculated for an estimated 460 students, while last year the numbers were based on 465 students. Five students doesn’t sound like a meaningful difference, but with the projected tax rate, $12,467 in state and local taxes will be brought in per student compared to $12,876 last year.
“We’re basing very conservatively on what our normal figures are,” Oliver said. “This is the same budgeting process that is done every year. We get our local and our state money and we build our budget based on that.”
Trustees suggested relocating $100,000 of the $300,000 budgeted for the district’s new bus barn to the instructional budget, which covers teacher salaries, technology, student tuition reimbursement and more.
“I would not be willing to spend $300,000 on the bus barn,” Board president Linda Alderson said.
The changes put the instructional total at about $3 million. The total cost for all district employees is about $4.4 million for the district, which takes up about 75 percent of the district’s M&O revenue.
The district will not be offering teacher raises this year, but trustees discussed giving retention incentives. The exact amounts that will be offered to faculty and hourly employees were not voted upon.
In the works for about five years, the bus barn project has an estimated construction cost of $120,000 to $130,000, and the district has now budgeted $200,000 for the project.
Mark Lilie, a local design professional and former board member, proposed drawings of the future bus barn for the board to review Monday night. Trustees debated the orientation of the building along the property, which will determine how much room drivers have to enter the lot. Lilie took trustee suggestions to adjust his drawings for a future meeting.
The board approved an inter-local agreement through the Texas Education Agency to purchase new devices for student use. IT Director Sandra Holik is looking to purchase about 40 hotspots, 90 Chromebooks and 100 laptops for the district. The agreement will require the district to pay about 50 percent or $35,000 for the equipment.
LISD’s 2020-2021 code of conduct was also approved unanimously by trustees, with minimal changes to the code compared to the last school year.
