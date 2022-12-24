Wharton ISD trustees granted a 10-year tax break to a proposed wind farm during the board’s last session.
The appraised value limitation – often referred to as Chapter 313 agreement – was granted following a public hearing at which no one commented.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Wharton ISD trustees granted a 10-year tax break to a proposed wind farm during the board’s last session.
The appraised value limitation – often referred to as Chapter 313 agreement – was granted following a public hearing at which no one commented.
Attorney Stacy Paltiyevich with Rogers, Morrison & Grover, acting on behalf of the district’s attorney, conducted the hearing. The agreement with Lane City Wind, LLC, is similar to two the board approved in October for solar farms proposed within the district’s boundary.
“If the Chapter 313 agreement is approved, a $30 million limitation will apply to the appraised value of Lane City Wind’s project only for the M&O (Maintenance and Operation) portion of the district’s property tax rate for a period of 10 years,” Paltiyevich said. “For purposes of the district’s debt service tax rate, the project will be taxed at its fully appraised value each year.”
Lane City Wind is proposing a wind energy project about two miles south of Wharton on leased property.
“The anticipated value of the proposed project is $225 million at its peak,” Paltiyevich said.
Lane City Wind’s application was reviewed by the Texas Comptroller’s Office and the district’s financial consultants.
“The comptroller has determined that the project meets all legal and financial requirements under Chapter 313,” Paltiyevich said. “Under the proposed agreement, Lane City is obligated to protect the district from any loss of state aid resulting from the limitation, also called revenue protection payments, and also to make annual supplemental payments to the district in the amount of approximately $170,000 for a period of 14 years beginning in tax year 2024.
“Lane City’s proposed limitation period will begin in tax year 2025 And will end in 2034. The total of all anticipated revenue protection and supplemental payments, payable to Wharton ISD under the agreement, is $4.8 million and will not count against the district under the current state aid funding formula,” she said.
Following the hearing, Paltiyevich guided the board through a series of resolutions that needed to be adopted. They included creating a reinvestment zone around the property, adopting findings related to the application as presented to the board in six exhibits, and then approving the agreement itself. All three resolutions were passed unanimously by the board with members Doris Teague and Fred Johnson absent.
Similar agreements have been approved in El Campo and Louise school districts, but only for solar farms.
A previous effort to bring in wind power with tax agreements met fierce opposition at the county level and in West Wharton County school districts.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.