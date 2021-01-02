Job training and college classes may be doable even for those reeling from lost jobs and other COVID-19-induced financial hardships.
Wharton County Junior College’s new Fund Your Future initiative offers not one, but dozens, of possible ways for would-be students to mitigate the cost of enrollment.
Now may be the time to consider more education, El Campo City Development of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said. “I believe WCJC understands the need for additional workforce training in Wharton County, especially in the construction, IT and medical fields. They are trying to help students of all ages and backgrounds,” she added.
But college costs money, funds that people nationwide are opting to use for something other than campus fees and books.
Community colleges saw a 30 percent drop in enrollments nationwide in 2020 in comparison to a one percent drop in 2019, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
“To see this level of decline all at once is so sudden and so dramatic,” NSCR leader Doug Shapiro told NPR in a December report. “It’s completely unprecedented.”
WCJC has not released its latest enrollment figures, but has said they want more students right about the time people may want to consider the degrees and training programs available on its campuses.
“There is a severe shortage of plumbers, electricians, H-VAC technicians, carpenters, etc. in our area,” Gibson said. “The new businesses coming into our area will have additional workforce needs and through our partnership with WCJC there are funds available for specialty training for those businesses.”
WCJC officials urge those considering classes to visit the college’s website – www.wcjc.edu – and access a link labeled “Fund Your Future.” The next page combines possible funding sources from grants and scholarships to student loans.
“Our highest goal here at the college is to provide our students with all of the resources they need to be successful,” WCJC President Betty McCrohan said.
One funding source specifically offers relief for those suffering COVID-related financial hardship.
Another, the Pioneer Restart Debt Forgiveness Program, offers former students the possibility of having up to $500 of Spring 2021 semester costs waived.
First time WCJC students may qualify for a $1,000 scholarship. Those previously enrolled in dual credit classes are still eligible.
“WCJC offers a wide array of assistance that makes college more affordable for all of our students. Don’t let finances hold you back from attending. We want to help you in any way possible,” McCrohan said.
Job training partnerships are one option, and taking care of college basics like history and freshman English is another.
WCJC offers degrees or certifications in practical areas like air-conditioning, heating, refrigeration and electrical technology, cosmetology, electronics engineering technology, emergency medical technician, nuclear power technology, law enforcement and welding as well an associate degree in nursing, dental hygiene, assistant physical therapist and radiologic technology.
“We need to all pull together to find ways to train our young citizens for those higher paying jobs. A training certificate can make all the difference in their earning potential and career growth,” Gibson said.
“I hope this effort by WCJC will also encourage our business owners to participate in the apprenticeship programs too ... The most important thing we can do is get the word out about what is available to employers and potential students,” she added.
The college also offers training in preparation courses for drama, english, music, speech, biology, chemistry, geology, physics and more.
Junior colleges “do the lion’s share of educating students in the United States,” Southern Methodist University Professor Dominique Baker told NPR.
An assortment of possible WCJC scholarships are available including those for specific areas of study.
M.G. and Lillie A. Johnson Foundation $1,000 Scholarships, for example, are for students in Allied Health majors, Pre-Allied Health majors or Emergency Medical Services courses.
The college offers installment plans, low interest rate federal loans and Pell grants which, if granted, do not have to be paid back.
WCJC’s Fund Your Future resources are limited in availability for qualified students enrolling with WCJC for the Spring 2021 semester. Register now for the Spring 2021 semester with classes beginning on Jan. 19. Courses vary between in-person and online.
Face masks are required of all students, employees and visitors on WCJC campuses.
Visit wcjc.edu for details.
