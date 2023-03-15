After nearly 14 months of the new statewide leash law in effect, El Campo pet owners made the switch happen with flying colors, keeping dogs safe and fines down, officials said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the “No Leash Law” in October 2021 and it came into effect Jan. 18, 2022. The act makes it a class C Misdemeanor to restrain a dog with a chain, a weighted restraint, or with a tether that’s less than 10 feet or five times the length of the dog, whichever is greater. The dog also must have adequate space, drinkable water and shelter from the elements.

