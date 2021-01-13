A clash between two long-quarreling men ended in a Friday night knife fight in a Second Street store’s parking lot.
One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the 8 p.m. incident including cuts to his left forearm and ribcage.
“(They) have an ongoing feud,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban told the newspaper, adding, “They got into a fight outside the store.”
No one else was reportedly endangered by the fight that took place shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8. in the parking lot of Quick N Easy 1, 703 E. Second.
Edgar Eduardo Jaramillo, 19, of 1306 Fred stands accused of being the attacker.
Fleeing the scene of attack, his vehicle was marked by a hurled rock which smashed a window.
Jaramillo was arrested about an hour later on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail.
Once there, Jaramillo posed a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
