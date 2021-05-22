Sidewalks top the agenda when the El Campo City Council meets Monday along with emergency planning.
The city hopes two grants will provide almost $1.7 million to build pedestrian lanes, City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
The first, a $780,000 grant, would put sidewalks between El Campo High School and Myatt Elementary School. The project, “would require a match of 20 percent or $156,000,” she said.
The goal of the $908,000 second effort is to construct sidewalks between North Wharton Street and West Norris Street. If awarded, this too would require a 20 percent match or $181,000.
Whether the El Campo Civic Center can be used should disaster strike will also be addressed by council.
In hurricane season, for example, El Campo is too close to the coast and the potential for high winds for a standard shelter to be opened.
“This center would be opened for a short period, ultimately transferring anyone displaced to a long-term Red Cross facility,” Sladek said.
The building is being evaluated by the Red Cross on Monday, May 24.
If the center meets requirements it could “be stocked with all the necessary basic supplies, such as cots, meals – ready to eat – and water,” Sladek said.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Future Planning: Now that voters have made their choices for city district representatives, council will review and, if necessary reassign, members to the Public Works Committee, the Finance Committee, the Economic Development Committee, Solid Waste Committee, Blighted Building Committee, Employee Benefits Committee and any others needed.
City leaders will also review expiring and/or open public seats on council boards and commissions.
Appointments will be made at the first meeting in June.
Sewer line improvements: Council will be asked to award a $354,601 sanitary sewer improvement project to Vortex. Targeted areas are on Heights, Avenue D, Raun Lane and Sue Street.
Closed Session: Council will go behind closed doors for economic development negotiations on a potential project. In order to take action, council would need to return to open session first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.