The public has a chance to speak for or against new swimming pool rules and council is expected to adopt final changes in the trash agreement when they meet Monday.
The session opens with a public hearing on the pool rules including where they can be placed and requiring a building permit to construct one.
All pools must be fenced, a practice that is already expected within city limits.
“The swimming pool ordinance puts the existing practice on the books,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News.
Two ordinances, if approved, will lock in the last changes needed to reflect the transfer from Waste Connections to Texas Disposal Systems starting Oct. 1.
One re-establishes the contracted garbage providers’ exclusivity within the city limits, a contract point lost by Waste Connections in 2019 as it failed to pick up storm brush for an extended period.
An agreed reduction in Citizen Collection Station hours from 40 to 20 hours per week is reflected in the second ordinance.
New collection station hours will be Monday and Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. and Wednesday: 8 a.m. to noon.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Consent agenda highlights: After a summer-long debate on tax levies and budget, the final documents are set for adoption in the consent agenda.
The city’s tax rate drops from 56.338 cents per $100 in taxable property to 51.41 cents per $100 for the coming fiscal year. This is the city’s lowest tax rate since 2014.
CDC budget: The City Development Corporation of El Campo is the municipality’s economic development service. Funded by one quarter cent of sales tax collections, the CDC’s budget requires council approval.
The budget will be presented by CDC Executive Director Carolyn Gibson.
Fees on rise: A 20 percent hike for all EMS transports is expected although the department also has recommendations for charity cases.
A $100 charge to quarantine an animal for possible rabies. The city currently does not charge residents. The change, officials say, is to reflect the actual cost of providing the service.
Closed session: A portion towards the end of the meeting will be closed to allow council to visit with City Attorney Ronny Collins as allowed by state law.
The subject, Sladek said, is the possibility of the city filing a civil lawsuit. Additional details were not available as of press time.
For council to take action, it must first return to open session and take a public vote on the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.