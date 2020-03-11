Phil Stephenson’s on a mission and says his landslide victory in the Republican Primary Tuesday is proof of public support.
Of the 18,679 votes cast between Wharton and Jackson counties, along with southwest Fort Bend County, Stephenson collected 14,726 votes to 3,621 for Robert Boettcher and 332 for Abolaji Tijani Ayobami.
“I got about 78 percent of the vote and it was about the same percent in all three counties,” Stephenson said Thursday while attending the Rotary Club of El Campo’s annual fundraiser. “This tells me what I need to know.”
During the upcoming November General Election, the Republican from Wharton who bills himself as the only CPA in the House is slated to face teacher Joey Cardenas III of Louise in hopes of winning a fifth term.
Stephenson says he’s confident, already planning meetings with the governor to present his plan to boost school funding by extending the sales tax to the assorted service industries.
“I’m very conservative. A lot of people around here are very conservative,” he said of his re-election chances.
Re-election is vital, he said, to get his finance plans before the House.
“I have grandchildren. I have children and they’re most important and we’re not talking about it (property tax relief),” he said. “Eight years ago, I went there to do this ... to get school funding right, to get the best teachers. We need to fix the damn problem.
“I live in this world,” he added.
Last legislative cycle, Stephenson also created a plan he said would fix issues with the Texas State Teacher Retirement funding by taking out life insurance policies on members. The funds it generated, he said, would solve the funding woe without anyone actually having to die.
The answer, he said, lies in the knowledge of accounting.
He hopes to get action on that plan too in the upcoming legislative session.
Stephenson stepped into the national spotlight last year as one of the X-men – his term for the 10 rural Republican state representatives whose campaigns Republican House Speaker Dennis Bonnen attempted to stymie.
The effort failed when Empower Texans chief Michael Quinn Sullivan refused and later released an audio recording of the meeting where his help was requested.
Since then, Bonnen has announced he will not seek another term in office.
Stephenson, owner of a Wharton accounting firm, previously served on the Wharton County Junior College board.
