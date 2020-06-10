A two-month school closure could mean going hungry for children who rely on free or reduced school meals. To help children stay fed during the coronavirus pandemic, state agencies opened a temporary food payment program.
One-time Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer payments of $285 per child are available for parents of children who relied on meal assistance before the pandemic closed Texas school districts in March.
“If schools remain closed in the fall, the program would require federal direction and approval from the US Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service in order for it to continue,” Elliott Sprehe, a press officer for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, said.
Wharton County applications for P-EBT totaled 72, and statewide applications were at 99,239, as of Monday, according to Sprehe. About 71 percent of El Campo and 68 percent of Louise students rely on the free or reduced school meal programs, as of 2019.
“I definitely think it would be helpful, and it’s something (families) should apply for,” ECISD Food Services Director Chelsea Arkadie said.
Eligible children are those up to age 21 who received free and reduced lunch during the 2019-2020 school year in Texas. Families can be eligible for P-EBT even if their school district is offered free meals during the pandemic closure, which ECISD and LISD both did.
The ECISD and LISD pandemic feeding programs concluded May 29, and ECISD’s annual summer feeding program began Monday. All children under the age of 18 are eligible to receive free meals under this program, regardless of need or where they attend school.
Texas school districts are to send application links to families by the end of this week. Children aged 5 to 18 are eligible if they received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in March 2020, and these families do not need to apply for P-EBT.
P-EBT payments for SNAP families should have been received on Lone Star Cards by May 22, according to HHS.texas.gov. Other applicants will receive payments, once approved, beginning in June.
P-EBT has $1 billion in total funds and is run by the Texas HHS, Texas Education Agency and Texas Department of Agriculture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.