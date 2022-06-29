As temperatures continue to rise, power demand keeps increasing, and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas might start dipping into reserve power sources to keep up with demand.
From 3:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Texas’ demand for power sat snuggly inside the quick start capacity that ERCOT could supply. Committed capacity, total stored power, peaked at 1 p.m. followed by a sharp two to four gigawatt decline. There was also a sharp decline in Physical Responsive Capability, the generating resources that can quickly respond to changes in the power grid like a blown generator, of nearly three gigawatts.
The average Texas home consumes almost 14,000 kilowatt hours annually the U.S. Energy Information Administration reports meaning that decrease in capacity could power between 140 and 280 Texas homes for a year.
South Texas residents spend roughly 27 percent of their energy bills on air -conditioning, accounting for $525 annually on air conditioning alone the EIA reports.
ERCOT recommends home thermostats be set to 78 degrees, upping that to 82 degrees when no one is home, pairing that with recommendations for using appliances like dishwashers before leaving for work keeps power usage spread out evenly over the day instead of consuming more energy during the 3 to 6 p.m. peak hours.
Texas’ average air temperature in the summer months ranges from the low to high nineties with triple digit days being semi-regular occurrences, with heat indexes also routinely pushing into the hundreds.
Traditionally, the end of July and beginning of August is the hottest time of year in Texas, with average temperature ranges from the mid-70s to mid-90s with extremes as high as 109 degrees according to the National Weather Service.
