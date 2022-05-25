A sparking electrical pole and dangerously dry conditions had firefighters scrambling Saturday and hoping for sustained rain this week.
No injuries were reported as a fast-moving grass fire gobbled its way through about six acres behind the El Campo Retirement apartments, 2805 West Loop.
The call came in about 11:30 a.m. Saturday with El Campo and Louise VFDs answering the summons.
“The grass was dry and the southeast wind was blowing about 15 to 20 miles per hour pushing the fire into a dry pond just outside the city limits. The fire moved very fast,” El Campo Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jimmy George Jr. said Monday.
A total of 23 firefighters faced the flames, 18 from El Campo and five from Louise.
“All ECVFD and Louise VFD firefighters did a great job in stopping the fire from getting into other pastures and buildings in the area,” George said.
The fire was doused by 1:17 p.m. but the danger lingers.
“We are in a drought situation and grass fires will always be a concern until we get some significant rain to green up the grass,” George said.
Rain fell yesterday with continued showers anticipated today and more rain chances next week.
The state’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index, the system used to measure moisture missing from soil, indicts some parts of Northeast Wharton County needs 2.5 inches of rain to get out of the wildfire danger range. The El Campo and Wharton areas needed a full inch of slow soaking rain before sprinkles started Tuesday.
“Until we get some rain, people need to contact the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office (979-543-1373) to find out if there is a burn ban in effect before they burn any outside brush or trash,” George said.
Should burning be allowed, all fires just be monitored. “Everyone needs to remember that anytime you burn anything things can go wrong and that person who started the fire is responsible for any damage to property,” George said.
No recent grass fires in the El Campo area have been attributed to carelessness. “The cause of the fire (on the West Loop Saturday) was a electrical spark coming from a AEP power pole,” George said.
