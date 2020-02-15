In the first regular board meeting of the year, ECISD trustees discussed fingerprinting policies and new high school courses.
Information on the district’s fingerprinting policy concerning contracted employees was provided to the board upon request, although minimal discussion and no action was taken on the policy.
The current policy requires contractors to be fingerprinted if they will have direct contact with students, among other criteria.
“We fingerprint, and even the companies that we contract with … we’re starting to do more in that area,” Superintendent Kelly Waters said.
The complete policy is available at V3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicItemDownload.aspx?ik=45681035.
Board-approved courses that will be implemented in the 2020-2021 school year at El Campo High School include microbiology and safety for cosmetology careers, entrepreneurship, equine science and principles of transportation systems.
Changes from the Texas Association of School Boards on district and board policy were reviewed. The board voted unanimously to keep the current two-minute limit for individuals speaking at public hearings.
