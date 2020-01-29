City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Augustine Mendoza Jr., 28, of 9062 FM 441 in Louise was arrested at 8:48 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license invalid and warrants for failing to register as a sex offender and possession of a controlled substance. Police stopped Mendoza in the 300 block of West Hillje. Marijuana, Tramadol, Albrazolam, pipes and other items were stolen.
Mendoza was taken to the police station for processing. There, warrants for loitering and failure to appear were served against him. Mendoza was transferred to the Wharton County Jail Saturday, Jan. 25. Once there, he posted $14,900 in bonds and was released the same day.
Jessie Rodriguez III, 29, of 1408 Eugene was arrested at 9:38 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 on a warrant for possession of a restricted smoking material after being stopped on U.S. 59. Processed, he was released with credit for time served on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Hector Javier Cerda Jr., 36, of 202 Highland was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 on warrants for speeding, no valid driver’s license, violating a promise to appear, bond forfeiture – driving while intoxicated (open alcohol container), assault and issuance of a bad check. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted $3,700 in bonds and was released the same day.
Ryan Stewart Greenhaw, 30, of 1102 N. Washington was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 100 block of East Hillje. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Tony Deshun Henry, 46, of 909 W. Second was arrested at 2:26 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 100 block of West Fifth. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that morning.
City Incidents
Property
Three forged checks were discovered at Quick N Easy 1, 703 E. Second, on Jan. 21.
A counterfeit $20 bill was brought into the police station on Jan. 23.
Vandals struck in the 1600 block of Able around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. A wall sustained $200 damage.
Violence, weapons
Two fights were reported on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris. No injuries were reported during the first around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. Minor injuries were reported during the second which took place around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
A case of family violence was reported in the 800 block of Wright around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
A disturbance in the 500 block of Lundy around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 included family violence, a case of trespassing and interfering with an emergency call. A cell phone was destroyed in the incident.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Karl James Dancy, 56, of 13814 Willie Melton in Kendleton was arrested at 10:09 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 on warrants for two counts of possession of a dangerous drug.
Gilberto Gonzalez, 23, of 11500 Keegan Ridge in Houston was arrested by deputies at 3:22 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 for possession of a controlled substance.
Roxanne Rivera, 50, of 1810 Newgulf in Boling was arrested by state troopers at 4:51 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, she posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
George Olvera Jr., 49, of 601 S. Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 4:43 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Joshua Obrian Morris, 29, of 5718 Grapevine in Houston was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 for possession of a controlled substance.
Violence, weapons
Sasha Terrones McNeill, 30, of 11418 Hornbrook in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 on a Harris County warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Processed, she posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Daniel Ricardo Partida, 36, of 921 S. Marker in El Rino, Okla., was booked at 3:33 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 on a warrant for criminal non support (failure to pay child support).
