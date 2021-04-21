Just 58 ballots were cast in El Campo on the first day of early voting for city and school district races. The election, without a bond issue, state of national office on the ballot, is expected to have a light turnout.
Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter, however, said she’s hoping people will come out to the polls. “I’m hoping its going to be a good turnout. Come on out and vote,” she said.
Throughout the county, 145 ballots have been cast with East Bernard and Wharton having their own city and school district contests.
There are 6,301 registered and eligible to cast ballots among the four city council district races while 10,123 are registered to vote for El Campo ISD’s trustee election.
City of El Campo
• District 1 incumbent Councilwoman Anisa Longoria Vasquez is unopposed in her re-election bid with 1,393 registered to cast ballots in her area mainly east of North Mechanic Street.
• District 2 incumbent Councilwoman Gloria Harris faces challengers Blanca E. Petty, a cosmetology instructor and El Campo ISD substitute, and Thomas Coblentz, a project manager for Polasek Construction.
The elections office has 1,113 people registered to vote in city District 2, generally the area from west of South Wharton Street and south of the railroad tracks.
• In District 3, the 1,707 registered voters will have to decide between one-term incumbent David Hodges and challengers Lance Lurker, who works in real estate, and Anthony R. Garcia, a food truck owner/operator.
District 3 covers an area bounded to the north by West Norris Street, to the east by North Mechanic Street and to the south by the railroad tracks.
• In District 4, the 2,088 voters of the area generally north of West Norris Street and West of North Wharton Street, although it also includes the area around El Campo Middle School, must pick between incumbent John Hancock Jr. and challenger Russell Hrncir, a technical communicator for Shoppa’s Farm Supply.
El Campo ISD
In Position 1, incumbent Greg Anderson faces challenger Kathy Meek Smith, but incumbents David Vallejo (Position 3) and James Russell (Position 4) return uncontested with Rich DuBroc taking Position 2 in the same manner.
El Campo ISD trustees run for a specific post, but all represent the entire geographic region.
Voting Times:
Early ballots can be cast from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, April 23; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 26 and Tuesday, April 27 at the Mayor’s Room of the El Campo branch library, 200 W. Church, Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 E. Milam in Wharton or the East Bernard branch library, 746 Clubside.
Election Day is Saturday, May 1.
