Wharton police seized more than 40 grams of crystal meth Monday from a home less than 1,000 feet from a city park.
Officers raided the home in the 800 block of Texas Street about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday finding the methamphetamines along with more than 2 pounds of marijuana and a loaded .357 caliber handgun, according to Wharton police Det. Ariel Soltura.
Officers arrested 36-year-old Aaron Joseph Mowels of 801 Texas shortly before the warrant was served.
“He was stopped in his vehicle prior to the warrant’s execution and his driver’s license was found to be suspended,” Soltura said.
His charges include possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
His charges were enhanced when it was determined that Mowel’s home was within 1,000 feet of Croom Park No. 2, which is a drug free zone, Det. Soltura said.
Taken to the Wharton County Jail, he posted $127,000 in bonds and was released that afternoon.
When asked if the investigation had determined if Mowel’s intention was to distribute any of the illegal drugs, Soltura said yes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.