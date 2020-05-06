As students, teachers and school officials alike adjust to education changes accompanying the Coronavirus pandemic, Texas advocates worry students with special needs or learning disabilities will be left behind. To ensure these students in El Campo and Louise continue learning, parents and teachers will need to work together, school leaders say.
“It’s a struggle,” El Campo ISD Special Education Director Amy Bosse said. “Not just for our special education students, but for everybody, this is a very overwhelming time ... I do think that some of this is probably going to revolutionize the way we do things in education.”
For sophomore Francisco Casique, who has autism, a daily routine and abundant social interaction is important, his mother, Monica, said.
“When he doesn’t have the same patterns, he happens to regress where his speech will be delayed ... it takes awhile for him to pick it back up,” she added.
At home, the family has a laptop for Casique to complete school work, but his school’s touch-screen technology is easier for him to use. Casique also misses his friends and teachers, Monica said, but his teachers have regularly checked up on him since the closure.
Louise ISD teacher Rhonda Bremser works with dyslexic students at Louise elementary. While a structured classroom setting is preferred, teachers are doing whatever it takes to help their students learn at home, Bremser said.
“I believe (students) have been coping the best they are able to under the circumstances,” she said. “Hopefully with guidance from school staff and support from adults in the home the students will continue learning during this unprecedented time.”
Bremser pushes her students to read daily during the closure.
“Reading daily enhances students’ ability to connect to text, it improves reading confidence, and it helps them to retain prior learning,” she said.
Some parents expressed a want for more communication with teachers.
“Working a full-time job and homeschooling a special needs child with no communication from the school is very frustrating,” Gloria Ratcliff said on the Leader-News Facebook page. “I am coming home from working in a hospital, learning an assignment, teaching him the assignment at his level and helping him with the work.”
During this difficult time, Bosse said her expectation for special education teachers is to help parents in more ways than usual.
“Families are overwhelmed, and so we need to be doing everything that we can,” she said.
“Please reach out,” she added. “If you don’t get an answer (in) one place, don’t let that hinder you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.