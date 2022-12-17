Cleaning up parks and expanding the scope of what Public Works means to the City of El Campo has been Kevin Thompson’s mission since becoming the department’s director five years ago.
Thompson worked his way up from a man in the ditches to behind a desk, although he still works outside from time to time.
He got his start with the City of El Campo in 1992, in the street and drainage department before transferring to the Public Works Department in 2000 and moving up to crew chief in 2005 and supervisor in 2011.
His fellow civil servants note Thompson’s work making the El Campo Public Work’s department a well trained and decorated place to work.
“For Public Works, he is a true leader and due to his and his team’s tireless efforts, El Campo is one of just 14 cities accredited by the American Public Works Association. This is just part of the legacy Kevin created. Kevin was also instrumental in acquiring the largest grant to date that the city has been awarded and is continuing to seek grant funds for infrastructure improvements,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
The department is responsible for ensuring El Campo is a beautiful and comfortable place to live; keeping mosquito populations down, ensuring roads are well maintained, keeping drainage lines in tip-top shape and keeping award-winning city parks well manicured.
“I have had the privilege of working with Kevin for many (16) years, and the last five with him in his current role. Kevin has a great sense of community and loves this city. It shows in every decision that he makes ... He embodies the spirit of a public servant. His expertise, commitment to this community and improving the quality of life through public works is evident throughout this city,” Sladek said.
As an individual, Thompson has made an impression on city staff with a humble, straightforward attitude to public service.
Thompson was named interim Director of Public Works during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and the permanent director in December after replacing Julie Nash, who served less than 90 days, resigned while the storm has stalled over the city.
“A very good decision was made that frightful evening back in 2017 when the job was offered to Kevin. With all the challenges since then, it’s business as usual. To quote Kevin, ‘It’s what we (Public Works) do’,” Public Works Administrative Assistant Cindy Priesmeyer said.
“He reminds us we have 12,000 bosses out there and we should do our best to take care of the city. Kevin was the first person to greet me my first day on the job. I enjoyed working with him as supervisor/foreman in Utilities. He believed in getting things done. His humility shows, he gives credit to the employees and often praises employees for the jobs they do.”
Thompson has elevated his team moving forward and wants to shine a light on everyone that makes the department run alongside himself.
“I am proud to say we have answered the many challenges here in our community to preserve the quality of life for our present and future generations. Our Public Works Team have that ability to perform regular public works duties and be ready at a moment’s notice to react as first responders during natural disasters and overcome trials seen in the field. We have witnessed that during our winter storm and the Pandemic. Public works is grateful to serve our community and will handle whatever comes our way, Always have and Always will, we are Always Ready,” Thompson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.