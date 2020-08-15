Another round of free coronavirus testing is set for Sunday and Tuesday in El Campo as the total county infection rate exceeds 1,000 this week.
Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reports there are now 624 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, 314 of which are in the El Campo vicinity, eight in Louise and two in Danevang.
Since the pandemic started in March 1,020 cases have been confirmed, up from just 57 at the start of June.
The county reports 18 cases of the virus have proven fatal locally, nine in El Campo, seven in Wharton and two in Boling.
The state Department of State Health Services, however, lists Wharton County as having 37 COVID fatalities.
Officials continue to urge residents to comply with the governor’s mask order.
“We must take preventive action,” OEM Coordinator Andy Kirkland said.
Testing will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 for walk ups and Tuesday, Aug. 18 for drive through at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic.
No pre-registration or prescription is needed to take the test.
There is no charge for the testing.
Of the county’s 41,556 residents, 8,336 or 20 percent have already been tested for the virus.
The county reports 214 active cases in the Wharton area, 58 in East Bernard, 19 in Boling and five in Hungerford.
