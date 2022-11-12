$1.5M grant, park entrance plan at council

Another $1.5 million grant for drainage efforts tops the agenda when El Campo City Council meets Monday along with an anti-crime effort.

The Houston-Galveston Area Council grant dollars have not been earmarked for a specific project yet, City Manager Courtney Sladek said, adding, “we’re identifying projects now.”

