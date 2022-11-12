$1.5M grant, park entrance plan at council

Another $1.5 million grant for drainage efforts tops the agenda when El Campo City Council meets Monday along with an anti-crime effort.
The Houston-Galveston Area Council grant dollars have not been earmarked for a specific project yet, City Manager Courtney Sladek said, adding, “we’re identifying projects now.”
No city funding will be required to match the grant.
Monday, council will be asked to select a grant administrator and engineer with both costs being funding by the grant.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Willie Bell Entrance Closure: Staff is recommending the West First entrance to Willie Bell Park be closed based on Parks, Recreation and Community Services Board discussions.
If approved, the entrance near Aztec Street would be gated. “This recommendation is made to help with park management and to reduce illicit activities in the park,” Sladek said.
The primary entrance off West Second would remain fully operational.
Prom Request: The El Campo High School junior class wants to hold the 2023 Prom at the El Campo Civic Center without paying the $1,200 per day rental fee.
The class wants to have the civic center for three days.
Ambulance Purchase Request: El Campo EMS wants to spend $137,568 for a gasoline-powered ambulance built on a Ford Transit frame.
Development Agreements: Council is set to renew multiple development and industrial agreements protecting land they own from annexation, a deal initially established in 2007, that are set to expire. They are: Nohavitza Family Trust, David Allgayer, D-A-M Services, David J Pratka and wife Virginia Pratka, Viper Wireline Services, LLC, Viper Well Services, LLC, Viper Slickline Service, LLC. and Viper Vacuum Services, LLC.
