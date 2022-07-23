Now You See Them...

Charlotte Brown, one of the Back2School bash organizers, sorts through 272 backpacks for local students, none of them see-through.

Citing safety concerns, El Campo Middle School officials are requiring students use see-through backpacks when the district returns to session.

“It’s a safety and security measure. Not only following the events at Uvalde but also incidents in El Campo where students have brought weapons to school, (principal Sandra Fellers) implemented (the policy) and I agree with it. It’s another layer to prevent security issues,” ECMS Assistant Principal Todd Bohannon said.

