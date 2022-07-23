Citing safety concerns, El Campo Middle School officials are requiring students use see-through backpacks when the district returns to session.
“It’s a safety and security measure. Not only following the events at Uvalde but also incidents in El Campo where students have brought weapons to school, (principal Sandra Fellers) implemented (the policy) and I agree with it. It’s another layer to prevent security issues,” ECMS Assistant Principal Todd Bohannon said.
While clear or mesh backpacks are on the security list, as of now, those are the only see-through containers required. Opaque lunch bags and zip up binders are still allowed.
“I do not believe (zipped up binders and lunch boxes) have to be clear. Fellers and I) haven’t had that conversation,” Bohannon said, adding “Backpacks were provided last year and (they’ve) been on the supply list. I’m sure that someone would argue it’s a burden, but it’s not a surprise in my eyes. I do not believe we are providing backpacks this year.”
The see-though backpack requirement doesn’t extend to other El Campo campuses, with the high school examining other safety solutions like controlling campus access. “School supply lists were sent out in January. After the (Uvalde) incident, the middle school wanted to take that precaution. It’s not that (El Campo High School) doesn’t value safety, we’re just taking other precautions. We’re limiting the entrances and exits to the campuses and considering door sensors,” El Campo High School Principal Paul Fleener said.
“None of the local vendors have (mesh or clear) bags that would work for us. Every school I’ve worked for has bags that (athletes) put equipment in. (Vendors) don’t make those clear or mesh bags that meet our standards. We want to make sure that were not causing undue issues and make sure were being very intentional with our precautions, in ways that the public can support,” he added.
The supply list is proving challenging to local charity drives that have been collecting supplies for students for months that didn’t plan to include see-through bags.
“We had issued a statement and bought our bags in bulk before they made that announcement, we don’t wait until the last minute. My mom ordered through her company to get maybe a case or two of clear bags, we’ll probably have enough. Last year we had a either 32 or 33 middle school kids (pick up supply bags). We have 272 backpacks with around 30 clear ones hopefully on the way,” Back2School Bash coordinator Niesha Brown said.
When examined by the Government Accountability Office in 2020 almost two thirds, around 200, of all school shootings between 2009 and 2019 took place at high schools, with middle schools being the safest campuses by far with less than 50 incidents in the same period.
