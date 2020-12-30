As locals say goodbye to 2020 Thursday and welcome the New Year Friday, police expect a quieter night than in years past, in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The El Campo Police Department typically receives calls of noise disturbances or drunk drivers around New Year’s Eve as people go out celebrating.
Although more people may be staying at home this year due to the pandemic, those who go out should still be diligent, ECPD Sgt. Justin Soza said.
ECPD recommends “locking your vehicles and not celebrating by drinking and driving,” Soza said. “We would hope that a lot of that stuff is going to be down (due to the pandemic), but we would like to remind everyone to designate a driver. Don’t drink and drive.”
Across the U.S., fireworks stands reported increased sales in June and July for Independence Day due to the ongoing pandemic. Reports across Texas have been mixed about firework sales for New Year’s Eve this year, but ECPD is preparing for high volumes of calls about fireworks.
Fireworks are illegal to set off within El Campo city limits, and ECPD typically receives lots of calls about illegal firework use on New Year’s Eve.
“Lots of fireworks calls,” Soza said. “That’s our greatest (number of) calls, and second to that would be intoxicated drivers.”
Spikes in U.S. COVID-19 cases have been reported during the last couple of months, with health officials anticipating the numbers to continue climbing. In the last week, about 1.3 million new cases were reported as of Dec. 28, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Wharton County, 286 new COVID-19 cases, not including probables, have been reported in the last two weeks, according to the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management, as of press time. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is 2,390 with 162 cases currently active and 67 confirmed deaths.
In light of these recent COVID-19 spikes, the CDC advises against traveling for New Year’s Eve or attending large gatherings or parties.
To make celebrations at home safer, the CDC recommends limiting attendance and holding celebrations outdoors or with open windows. Masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing and sanitization of surfaces are recommended as well as getting a flu shot.
Instead of traditional New Year’s Eve parties, the CDC suggests attending a virtual concert or video calling with friends or family over dinner or to countdown to midnight.
A neighborhood countdown where families stand in their own lawns and cheer with neighbors is a safe activity suggestion from the CDC as well as setting resolutions with the people you live with or watching a New Year’s Eve countdown on TV.
