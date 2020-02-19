City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Heriberto Gabriel Moreno, 21, of 316 Palacios was arrested at 2:34 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 600 block of Roth. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Davonte Dupree Jones, 21, of 709 College was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 on 2019 warrants for being involved in a hit-and-run and no valid driver’s license as well as a charge of no driver’s license. Processed, he was released later that day on medical complications.
Violence, weapons
Adam Jesse Saenz Jr., 18, of 1231 Alice was arrested at 12:49 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence). He stands accused of using a handgun to threaten a family member in the 600 block of Bruns right around the turn of the new year. Processed, Saenz was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $20,000 bond and was released the same day.
Kelvin Lynn Edwards, 44, of 2410 Point West was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 on warrants for fighting, failure to control speed and no valid driver’s license. He was processed locally.
Public intoxication: 1.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating the reported theft of more than $300 from an elderly victim on East Strand. The crime took place between Jan. 25 and 27. It was reported Feb. 13.
Burglars struck in the 100 block of East Watt around 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, making entry through the back door. Damage to the door is estimated at $500, but no information was available as to stolen items.
Violence, weapons
Family violence with injuries was reported in the 200 block of West Norris around 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Megan Nicole Bustamante was booked at 12:16 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. Processed, she posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Robert Abel Johnson, 17, of 1410 Blue Creek Road was booked at 12:16 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 for evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of marijuana, no driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Processed, he posted $5,900 in bonds and was released the same day.
Michael Christopher Newton, 30, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested by WCSO at 2:42 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Eugene Whatley, 41, of 609 Fahrenthold was booked at 9:31 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 for possession of a controlled substance.
Wilbert Lee Williams, 48, of 4306 Saratoga in Houston was arrested by DPS at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 for driving while intoxicated.
Yajaira Y Valdez Mendez, 26, of 306 E. Dahlgreen in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:28 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17 for driving while intoxicated.
Property
Albert Mendez Jr., 47, of 507 E. Norris was booked at 9:06 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 on a warrant for being involved in a hit-and-run. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Clyde Harris Cook III, 27, of 8017 Hwy. 60 Business in Hungerford was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 for family violence.
Darryl Anthony Johnson, 48, of 1620 Goode in Wharton was booked at 10:18 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 on a warrant for aggravated robbery.
Donald Gene Schoenfield, 82, of 445 CR 474 was arrested by Wharton police at 4:43 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 for family violence causing injuries.
Brandon Dwayne Stephens, 26, of 803 Roth was booked at 10:18 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 on warrants for family violence with injuries and criminal trespass.
Oscar Enrique Villalobos, 29, of 3210 Mooney in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 on Harris County warrants for family violence causing injury, interfering with an emergency phone call and theft as well as a local theft charge.
Dewey Lee Taylor, 55, of 6052 Hwy. 71 South was arrested at 5:01 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 for two counts of family violence, one involving injury.
Other
Nathaniel Ryan Jackson, 26, of 606 College was booked at 9:19 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 for failure to pay child support.
Ignacio Penzloza Diaz, 39, of Teagen Street, Apt. 1216, in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 for evading arrest and no driver’s license.
Nathan Michael Prove, 51, of 232 PR 2501 in Ganado was booked at 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 for failure to pay child support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.