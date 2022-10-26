Helping Students

Officers are stationed at El Campo campuses in case something happens and can act immediately to help if a dangerous situation presents itself.

Students passing notes has been part of school for forever, but sending videos of violent acts on campus before any official information is sent is a newer, unsettling trend.

Videos, filmed by students, of Wharton High School’s Oct. 12 stabbing were posted on social media before law enforcement even arrived on the campus.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.