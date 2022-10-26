Students passing notes has been part of school for forever, but sending videos of violent acts on campus before any official information is sent is a newer, unsettling trend.
Videos, filmed by students, of Wharton High School’s Oct. 12 stabbing were posted on social media before law enforcement even arrived on the campus.
Little can be done beyond trying to get ahead of the information, officials said.
That fact drew concern from some parents.
“They’re not effective at getting information to parents. Most of the time when I get information, we see it on social media or from the kids and then we scurry up to the school,” El Campo parent of three Porshia Bishop said.
A parent’s natural urge to rush in and help their child actually runs counter to law enforcement’s suggestions.
“The most important thing is to listen to the information given, automated phone calls will go out ... Usually there will be a staging area where we can give (parents) their kids (if necessary). The worst thing (parents) can do is run up there and try to handle it themselves. The more people involved, the harder it is for (law enforcement) to figure out who’s involved and who’s not,” El Campo Assistant Police Chief Jennifer Mican said.
Schools try to get information out to families quickly.
“The district utilizes multiple methods to communicate with parents and the community. At the same time, our communication will not infringe upon the First Amendment rights of students, parents, or employees,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
ECISD communicates to parents through several channels: including social media, through phone, email and through their ECISD app.
As it stands, El Campo ISD policy allows students to have cell phones on their person, but they must be turned off.
Louise ISD has a near identical policy.
“I don’t think we have any control over what is sent and how it is communicated in the moment. However, if we are made aware of something afterward that might be addressed more productively, we can discuss it with parents and students,” Louise ISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
As posts made their way onto social media, it’s not impossible that parents could receive misinformation from their students before the district or law enforcement can really handle the situation.
“I always request the opportunity to fix the concern before it gets posted. I want our school to address problems and concerns, so a phone call directly to me will get much quicker action than a random complaint on (social media),” Oliver said.
ECISD is also can also be contacted at both the administration office and at the campuses for parental concerns.
