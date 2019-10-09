Two Louise volunteer firefighters checking a tire on their fire truck were struck by a pickup driven by another fireman on FM 647 Monday night while returning from a call.
Fireman Stephen Henderson remains in Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital as of presstime, flown from the scene via Life Flight helicopter. His condition was unknown as of presstime.
Henderson was the passenger in a fire truck driven by former Louise chief Bobby Popp.
Popp suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Oak Bend Richmond.
“Both of the firemen were alert and responsive on scene,” Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
The two were returning to Louise about 8:56 p.m. Monday from a call, traveling north on FM 647, south of U.S. 59.
“The firemen stopped on FM 647 in their lane of travel and exited the fire truck to check the front tires because they thought something was wrong with the truck,” Woodard said.
“One fireman was by the driver’s front tire and the other had just walked around the front of the truck to the driver’s side from the passenger side,” he added.
At that point, the firefighters were struck by a 2016 black Dodge 3500 dually pickup driven by LVFD firefighter John Roades who was traveling south on FM 647.
“(The driver) did not see the two firemen in the roadway,” Woodard said.
Roades was not injured.
He “was also a fireman who had cleared the same fire and was traveling home from the station,” Woodard said.
LVFD Chief Tommy Johnson could not be reached for comment by presstime.
It is unknown whether any medical relief funds have been established for Henderson and Popp.
No charges have been filed as the investigation into the wreck continues.
