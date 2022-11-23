Wettest Drought

Vehicles still cast up standing water from low-lying parking lots late Friday morning despite the U.S. Drought Monitor reporting that Wharton County is still in danger of a drought, currently sitting between developing and persisting drought as winter approaches.

Wharton County is still in an extreme drought – go ahead, try to say that a couple of times without laughing.

With more than two of rain in El Campo and Wharton in the last five days and better than five inches in both towns in the last 30 days (5.66 inches in El Campo and 7.14 inches in Wharton), it might be hard to wrap your head around the idea that it’s actually mighty dry out there. That’s just your senses playing tricking you, however, likely because of the ditches full of water, that wet patter falling upon your head and the squishing sound every time you take a step on the ground, among other things.

