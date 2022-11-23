Wharton County is still in an extreme drought – go ahead, try to say that a couple of times without laughing.
With more than two of rain in El Campo and Wharton in the last five days and better than five inches in both towns in the last 30 days (5.66 inches in El Campo and 7.14 inches in Wharton), it might be hard to wrap your head around the idea that it’s actually mighty dry out there. That’s just your senses playing tricking you, however, likely because of the ditches full of water, that wet patter falling upon your head and the squishing sound every time you take a step on the ground, among other things.
The Texas Water Development monitors statewide weather conditions as well as national trends and they say nope we are not living in the middle of a bog. The U.S. Drought Monitor puts Wharton County somewhere between in a persisting and developing drought. And, the forecast calls for expansion across East and South Texas through February 2023.
In the meantime, however, be prepared for more of the same cold, soggy drought conditions we’ve seen since this last weekend.
The National Weather Service says today’s a coin flip with a 50 percent of showers while Thanksgiving Day, the forecasters say, has a 60 percent chance of needing an umbrella while trying to transport the family’s secret recipe dish to the annual feed.
Those dry times might return on the weekend – or at least by then it is forecast to be mostly sunny.
Keep in mind, however, that Monday was listed as a 20 percent of showers, right until the update put it at 100 percent and it teetered between mist and downpour all day.
That’s Texas weather, of course. If you don’t like it, just wait a couple of minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.