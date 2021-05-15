A Wharton Junior High School student reportedly yelled and attracted enough attention Wednesday afternoon that he thwarted an abduction attempt as he was walking after school.
The Wharton Police Department are investigating the alleged abduction attempt that occurred around 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Pecan, located behind the school.
Wharton police confirmed what Wharton ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin reported earlier in the day through a press release that the 14-year old boy was approached by three men.
Wharton police Det. Ariel Soltura confirmed one Hispanic male in his mid-20s to mid-30s got out of the vehicle and ran after the teen. The teen reportedly began to yell as he was being chased.
“The vehicle is believed to be a blue SUV,” Soltura said. “The child’s recollection has toggled a few times since the incident, but he does recall that the two males within the vehicle were white, and the person who chased after him was a Hispanic male,” Soltura said.
The teen was reportedly on his way to his tutor’s home.
If you have any information about this incident, call the Wharton Police Department at 979-532-3131.
