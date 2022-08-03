You’re reading the top bi-weekly newspaper in the state, according to the judges at the Texas Press Convention held last week.
The honor, a sweepstakes award, is given to just one newspaper per distribution size (ranging from large daily to small weekly).
“This is not a ‘one person done good’ award. Sweepstakes covers every single thing we do to provide coverage on everything from crime and city council to schools, sports and the garden club happenings along with how the advertising looks, the classified section and everything else,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “It took absolutely everyone to make this possible.”
Most newspapers participate in an assortment of regional contents each year, putting the quality of their efforts to the test against other newspapers of like size. Awards are presented at conventions with a multitude of seminars on improving the newspaper business.
Crabtree serves as the paper’s editor and publisher, initially hired in 1993 as a beat reporter.
Senior staff writer is Sports Editor Joshua Reese, hired in 2017. “Reese showed his versatility when the initial wave of COVID halted the sports he was hired to cover. He wrote county stories, general news stories, whatever, switching from the conversational style of sports coverage to straight news.
“Josh is a tremendous asset for the paper and you the readers. He has a level of dedication you don’t find often. If we’re giving out stars, he gets five of them,” Crabtree said.
Reporter William Hedstrom, a 2012 El Campo High School graduate, joined the staff in January.
“William had absolutely zero experience when he signed on, accepting a challenge to use the curiosity that made him a scientist to help the community. You can read the enthusiasm in his writing. He’s going to be a strong reporter in the coming years,” Crabtree said.
A phone call in January brought Lifestyle Editor Al Dube to the Leader-News as COVID crippled staff members one by one. A graphic designer by trade with a long history in newspapers, Dube came in to help put out the newspaper when there was only one fully functional staffer in the building.
“Over the next several weeks, every single staffer asked ‘Can we keep him?’ That’s a mighty powerful statement,” Crabtree said. “Al lives in Boling and is still learning the El Campo community and making connections to be able to share stories with you the readers. Talk with him, you’ll see just how dedicated he is.”
Dube also continues to share his graphic design skills with the newspaper.
Production Manager Rachel Rodriguez was initially hired as a classified advertising representative in 2019 and moved into graphic design about a year later.
“Rachel comes to the paper from the world of finance and, given a chance to be creative, has shown she has an amazing range of skills. You see her work scattered throughout the paper in many of the advertisements and line art. She also helps keep the whole effort on track,” Crabtree said.
Advertising Rep. Haley Orsak worked for the newspaper from 2017 to 2020 and returned in February. “Without advertising support, news coverage would not be possible. Those ads ensure you get the coverage you deserve. Haley is highly skilled at making sure the area’s businesses get their message across. She’s here to help every one of them,” Crabtree said.
Diane Stewart joined the paper this year in the classified ad department, a former Wharton County Junior College official, learning how to help customers. “Diane became part of the family almost immediately and is a hit with customers. She does everything she can to make sure people get the help they need,” Crabtree said.
Office Manager Cindy Fisher joined the staff in June coming from the medical community. Living in New Taiton, she already calls the area home. “She came in, started learning the job and quickly made the office home,” Crabtree said. “Cindy has already proven her skills and is ready to help our customers.”
Lisa Laitkep serves as the night manager working with Osbelia Garcia and Jenly Phillips to ensure papers are counted out with labels and inserts ready to go to readers. Walter Lipinski, Matt Stewart and Sylvia Garcia are the paper’s drivers/delivery personnel.
“They are an amazing team and work some tough hours. The paper literally doesn’t get to readers without them,” Crabtree said.
Other awards received at the TPA contest were: first in feature photography, second in community service project, advertising, sports photography, column and headline writing, third in editorial and fourth in news photography.
