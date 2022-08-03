Award Winning Paper

Shannon Crabtree, Al Dube, and Cindy Fisher (l-r) front row along with Rachel Rodriguez, William Hedstrom, Diane Stewart, Joshua Reese and Haley Orsak (l-r), all Leader-News staff, back row pose with the Leader-News’ sweepstakes award from the Texas Press Association, Tuesday.

You’re reading the top bi-weekly newspaper in the state, according to the judges at the Texas Press Convention held last week.

The honor, a sweepstakes award, is given to just one newspaper per distribution size (ranging from large daily to small weekly).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.