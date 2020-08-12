Last Wednesday’s coverage of Gene’s Wrecker, Tire and Truck Repair’s expansion contained an error.
Current owners Mark and Kristine Cochrum purchased the El Campo location of the business from Mark’s father, Jerry “Gene” Eugene Cochrum, in 2001.
The Leader-News apologizes for the error and any confusion it may have caused.
